New service to help Peterborough’s unemployed

A new service has been introduced in Peterborough to help unemployed residents find and sustain lasting employment.

Work Routes is a free programme run by employment experts Reed in Partnership, that offers participants a range of specialist services designed to increase their chances of finding a job, such as: CV writing; skills training; interview practice; and financial help with the cost of work clothes and travel.

The voluntary service will also use new techniques from behavioural science to help participants develop the character traits most valued by employers: working with others; self-confidence; resilience; integrity; self-awareness; and proactivity.

The service has been commissioned by the Department for Work and Pensions and co-financed by the European Social Fund. Work Routes has also been launched in Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Martin Fallon, Managing Director of Reed in Partnership, said: “We are excited to open our new offices in these areas and have the opportunity to support thousands of local people.

“We look forward to working together with our partners, employers and other local organisations to deliver a high quality service that enables people to enjoy all the benefits a sustained job can provide and help change their lives for the better.”

If you are over 18 and currently unemployed, visit workroutes.co.uk to sign up – we’ll contact you to discuss the free service and get started.

Alternatively, if you know somebody who would benefit from the service, please visit workroutes.co.uk/refer-someone to refer them; we will contact them to talk to them about the service.

For more information about Work Routes, visit workroutes.co.uk or call 01733 295 884.