New development creates 35 jobs

More than 30 jobs have been created during the construction of a new complex in Peterborough.

Retirement living specialists McCarthy and Stone says construction of Cranberry Court Retirement Living development, in Kempley Close, Hampton, has create 35 jobs for local tradespeople.

It is estimated as work continues on the 45 apartment complex, more jobs in areas such as plumbing, electrics, dry lining, painting and decorating will follow.