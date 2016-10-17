Multi-million pound expansion work begins at Serpentine Green

Construction work has started on a £7 million extension to Serpentine Green, with Next signed up to open an expanded 10,000 sq ft store in one of the new units being created.

The fashion retailer will open in summer 2017, with M&S Foodhall moving into the space vacated by Next. The extension will create 100 new jobs.

The works, which include adding a further three stores to the front of the existing centre and enhanced public spaces, will deliver a broader choice of brands. The current line-up includes River Island, Clarks, Boots, H&M, Outfit, New Look, and Tesco Extra. The new public space will include a pedestrian square and cycle parking linked to a cycle route through the car park.

David Wait, Centre Manager for Serpentine Green, commented: “We’re excited that this project to extend and improve Serpentine Green has started and look forward to welcoming new retailers, as well as familiar faces relocating within the centre.

“It’s important for us that Serpentine Green evolves in line with the needs of customers, creating the right space for people to shop, eat and drink as well as providing more choice.”

Over the coming year, parts of the car park will be re-routed to allow the works to take place. Some adjustments to the car park layout will be made, however disruption will be kept to a minimum.

