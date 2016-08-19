Microbrewer’s special monster ale for Peterborough Green Festival

Castor’s Ales’ Duncan Vessey gave his backing to Peterborough’s Green Festival last week with a special brew for the occasion - Flood Monster.

Duncan launched Flood Monster in the Cathedral grounds on Saturday as part of the ‘Future Floodlands’ installation of live theatre and poetry, light projections, artwork and sculpture.

The new beer from Castor Ales

Duncan explained: “The artist James Tovey, who worked on Future Floodlands, usually displays his work in our beer tent and any sculptures he has available outside the tent, thus promoting the ‘real art, real ale’ theme.”

The new ale ‘Flood Monster’ was named after James’ installation of the Midgard Serpent (Jormungand or world serpent). The beer is an unusual creation in that it is malty and copper coloured and contained fresh lemons in abundance, and was then latterly infused with bog myrtle as a one-off special for the event.

Flood Monster will be available at the Peterborough Beer Festival which gets under way on the Embankment on Tuesday.