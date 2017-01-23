Medical devices company creates 20 jobs in Peterborough

A leading Peterborough employer is creating jobs as demand for its services grows.

Medtech company Coloplast, of Peterborough Business Park, in Lynch Wood, is seeking to recruit 20 new members of staff.

Katherine Gunn, customer care specialist at Coloplast.

The firm, which already employs 400 people, is recruiting for its contact centre team.

It is holding an open evening recruitment event February 1 to showcase the 20 vacancies.

Birgitte Brink-Felding, HR director for Coloplast, said: “We’re always looking for passionate and talented individuals to join our growing company.

“For the new vacancies in our contact centre, we particularly want people with a strong background in customer service and high motivation.

“In return, we offer a fantastic benefits package and strong career development,”

The recruitment day is being organised with the help of the city’s economic development company, Opportunity Peterborough.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “Coloplast is a well-respected global business which offers fantastic employment for our local workforce.

“We’re pleased to see the company performing so well and hope their recruitment drive is successful so they can continue to grow in the city,”

The recruitment open day will take place at Coloplast’s office in Lynch Wood Business Park from 6.30pm to 8.00pm.

Attendees will be able to find out more about all the roles on offer and learn more about what it is like to work for the company.

For more details about working at Coloplast and to register your interest in attending the open day, visit: www.coloplast.co.uk/work-with- us

Coloplast’s jobs creation is the latest employment boost for Peterborough.

Last week Home Instead Senior Care, of Peterborough, which has 70 employees, announced it is creating 20 jobs.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show that the number of people in Peterborough claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance fell last month to 1,485 compared to 1,570 in November.