Joules of Stamford relocates to a bigger and better store

Joules in Stamford is to move to a bigger store which will offer a larger range of clothing.

The shop will relocate to the heart of Stamford town centre at 14 High Street, Stamford, Lincolnshire, next Thursday, February 2, from 9.30am.

The old store, located at 9a St Mary’s Hill, will close on Wednesday February 1.

To celebrate the opening of the new store in Stamford, Joules will be offering ‘Early Bird’* queue prizes for the first shoppers to visit the store, including a £200 voucher for the first customer, and exclusive shopping access prior to the stores opening to the public*.

Every customer through the door on the day of opening until Sunday February 5 will also receive 15% off any purchase.

Tom Joule, Joules Founder and Chief Brand Officer said: “We’re thrilled to be relocating our Stamford store to a bigger and better location within the town, and are really looking forward to continuing to bring our unique personality and style to shoppers over the coming months. We can’t wait to open the doors on the 2nd February.”

*‘Early Bird’ queue winners information:

* The first person in the queue on the day of opening will receive £200 to spend in store or online

* The following ten people will receive £100 to spend in store or online

* The next ten people after that will be given £50 to spend in store or online