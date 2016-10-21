Hundreds gather to celebrate success of Peterborough business

About 460 business and civic leaders gathered at Peterborough Cathedral to celebrate enterprising excellence and development across the city.

The annual Bondholder Dinner, organised by economic development company Opportunity Peterborough (OP), attracted representatives from hundreds of local companies.

CELEBRATION: From left, Steve Bowyer, OP chief executive, Cllr David Sanders, Mayor of Peterborough, Gillian Beasley, chief executive of Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council, John Bridge, chairman of Opportunity Peterborough and Cllr John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council.

Guests enjoyed a drinks and canape reception followed by a four-course dinner.

The occasion also saw the launch of Business Spotlight: Celebrating Peterborough’s world-class companies.

It is a new book featuring dozens of city businesses and stories of their success, growth, and why they chose to base their organisations in Peterborough.

Steve Bowyer, OP chief executive, said: “This is a wonderful celebration of our businesses, which reflects the confidence and vibrancy in the local economy. It was a fitting event to launch our Business Spotlight book - a tribute to the fantastic work of our local companies and a showcase of the breadth and diversity of industries located in the city.

“Of course we were only able to feature a very small proportion of businesses in the book, so we’d love to hear from other companies who would like us to help tell their success stories through our other channels.

He added: “The Business Spotlight book will be used by Opportunity Peterborough to raise awareness about the city’s fantastic local companies - many of whom have a global reach - and as an inward investment tool to attract more investors to relocate to the area.”

The event was sponsored by Peterborough Investment Partnership, Barclays, Barker Storey Matthews, Barnack Estates, Buckles Solicitors, University Centre Peterborough and Weston Homes.

To download an electronic copy of the Business Spotlight book and to tell Opportunity Peterborough about your own business’ success story, visit www.opportunitypeterborough.co.uk