Gold medal performance from Peterborough’s Oakham Ales

Peterborough’s Oakham Ales took a Gold and a bronze medal at the Society of Independent Brewers’ (SIBA) East Regional Independent Beer Competition.
More than 220 beers, from 40 breweries were judged by hundreds of independent craft brewers, beer industry representatives and experienced beer drinkers at Elgood’s brewery in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.
Green Devil IPA took Gold in the Premium Strong Beers category and bronze in the Overall Champion ‘Cask Beer’.
Host Wisbech brewery Elgood also fared well taking a silver medal in the Overall Champion ‘Small Pack’ with Warrior Ale, a gold with the same beer in the Small Pack – Strong Bitters & Pale Ales and a gold in the Small Pack Speciality Beers with Q E Cherry Wheat.
Commenting on the quality of winners, SIBA Chairman and beer judge, Guy Sheppard said, “There were some excellent beers in the competition in great condition and the winners deserve huge praise for setting themselves apart, but I’d like to thank all of those who entered as the standard of entries from across the East region was very high this year. I would also like to say a big thank you to Elgood’s brewery for hosting these awards. All of the competition beers can be enjoyed at the Elgood’s beer festival this weekend.(30th Sept - 1st Oct).”
Leanne Rowe from Grain Brewery, winner of the Overall Cask Champion award at the Competition said, “We are dead chuffed to win this award again. This is the second year in a row that we have won the Overall East Regional Cask Champion award, although last year we won it with our IPA. To win it again with so much competition from many great breweries in the East Region is something to be very proud of. I would like to say a special big thank you to Phil and Graham at the brewery for everything they have done to make our award winning beers!”
All Gold category winners will now be entered into the SIBA National Finals which take place at BeerX in Sheffield (16-19th March 2017)
Overall Champion ‘Cask Beer’ – Sponsored by SPAsoft Ltd
Gold: Grain Brewery (Norfolk), Redwood
Silver: Red Squirrel Brewing Company (Hertfordshire), London Porter
Bronze: Oakham Ales (Cambridgeshire), Green Devil IPA
Standard Milds & Brown Ales – Sponsored by Bulk Storage & Process System Ltd
Gold: Earl Soham Brewery Ltd (Suffolk), Sir Rogers Porter
Silver: Brentwood Brewing Company (Essex), White Elephant
Bronze: Milton Brewery (Cambridgeshire), Minotaur
Standard Bitters & Pale Ales – Sponsored by Rankin Brothers & Sons
Gold: Wibblers Brewery (Farms) Ltd (Essex), Dengie IPA
Silver: Lacons Brewery (Norfolk), Encore
Bronze: Maldon Brewing Company Ltd (Essex), A Drop of Nelson’s Blood
Best Bitters & Pale Ales – Sponsored by Charles Farams & Co. Ltd
Gold: Grain Brewery (Norfolk), Redwood
Silver: Bishop Nick Ltd (Essex), Heresy
Bronze: Tring Brewery (Hertfordshire), Drop Bar Pale Ale
Premium Bitters & Pale Ales – Sponsored by QCL Beerlab
Gold: Green Jack Brewing Co. Ltd (Suffolk), Trawlerboys
Silver: Milton Brewery (Cambridgeshire), Minerva
Bronze: Oldershaw Brewery (Lincolnshire), Hello!
Strong Bitters & Pale Ales – Sponsored by Murphy & Son Ltd
Gold: Earl Soham Brewery Ltd (Suffolk), Sea Dog
Silver: Green Jack Brewing Co. Ltd (Suffolk), Mahseer IPA
Bronze: Elmtree Beers Ltd (Norfolk), Golden Pale Ale
Premium Strong Beers – Sponsored by Crisp Malting
Gold: Oakham Ales (Cambridgeshire), Green Devil IPA
Silver: Lacons Brewery (Norfolk), Audit
Bronze: Earl Soham Brewery Ltd (Suffolk), Dreadnought
Porters, Stouts, Old Ales, Strong Milds & Strong Brown Ales - Sponsored by Muntons PLC
Gold: Red Squirrel Brewing Company (Hertfordshire), London Porter
Silver: Mauldons Brewery (Suffolk), Black Adder Stout
Bronze: Green Jack Brewing Co. Ltd (Suffolk), Lurcher
Speciality Beers – Sponsored by Brewers Select
Gold: Mauldons Brewery (Suffolk), Blackberry Porter
Silver: Colchester Brewery (Essex), Brazilian
Bronze: Billericay Brewing (Essex), Chilli Porter
Overall Champion ‘Small Pack’ – Sponsored by Beatson Clark
Gold: Wolf Brewery (Norfolk), Sirius Dog Star
Silver: Elgood & Sons Ltd (Cambridgeshire), Warrior Ale
Bronze: Tring Brewery (Hertfordshire), Tea Kettle Stout
Small Pack – Standard Mild Ales & Brown Ales
Gold: Wolf Brewery (Norfolk), Sirius Dog Star
Silver: Nethergate Brewery (Essex), Suffolk County
Bronze: Earl Soham Brewery Ltd (Suffolk), Sir Rogers Porter
Small Pack – Standard Bitters & Pale Ales - Sponsored by Saxon Packaging
Gold: Shortss Brewery (Suffolk), Rockabilly
Silver: Elmtree Beers Ltd (Norfolk), Best Bitter
Bronze: Brentwood Brewing Company (Essex), Brentwood Gold
Small Pack – Premium Bitters & Pales Ales - Sponsored by Label Apeel
Gold: Woodfordes (Norfolk), Nelsons Revenge
Silver: Shortts Brewery (Suffolk), Skiffle
Bronze: Elmtree Beers Ltd (Norfolk), Snetterton Scary Tree
Small Pack – Strong Bitters & Pale Ales
Gold: Elgood & Sons Ltd (Cambridgeshire), Warrior Ale
Silver: Leighton Buzzard Brewing Co (Bedordshire), Restoration X
Bronze: Oldershaw Brewery (Lincolnshire), American Hopsquad IPA
Small Pack – Premium Strong Beers - Sponsored by Air Equipment
Gold: Lacons Brewery (Norfolk), Audit
Silver: St. Peter’s Brewery Co. Ltd (Suffolk), Black IPA
Bronze: Barrell & Sellers (Suffolk), India Pale Ale
Small Pack – Standard Lager & Pilsners
Gold: The Norfolk Brewhouse (Norfolk), Dewhopper Norfolk Lager
Silver: Calvors Brewery Limited (Suffolk), Calvors 3Point8 Helles Lager
Bronze: Brewsters Brewing Co. (Lincolnshire), Helles
Small Pack – Premium Lager & Pilsners
Gold: The Norfolk Brewhouse (Norfolk), StubbleStag
Silver: Calvors Brewery Limited (Suffolk), Calvors Premium Pilsner Lager
Bronze: Wibblers Brewery (Farms) Ltd (Essex), Odyssey
Small Pack – Porters, Stouts, Old Ales, Strong Milds & Strong Brown Ales
Gold: Tring Brewery (Hertfordshire), Tea Kettle Stout
Silver: Brewsters Brewing Co. (Lincolnshire), Aromatic Porter
Bronze: Mauldons Brewery (Suffolk), Black Adder Stout
Small Pack – Speciality Beers
Gold: Elgood & Sons Ltd (Cambridgeshire), Q E Cherry Wheat
Silver: Green Jack Brewing Co. Ltd (Suffolk), Flower Power
Bronze: Mauldons Brewery (Suffolk), Blackberry Porter