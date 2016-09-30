Gold medal performance from Peterborough’s Oakham Ales

Peterborough’s Oakham Ales took a Gold and a bronze medal at the Society of Independent Brewers’ (SIBA) East Regional Independent Beer Competition.

More than 220 beers, from 40 breweries were judged by hundreds of independent craft brewers, beer industry representatives and experienced beer drinkers at Elgood’s brewery in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

Green Devil IPA took Gold in the Premium Strong Beers category and bronze in the Overall Champion ‘Cask Beer’.

Host Wisbech brewery Elgood also fared well taking a silver medal in the Overall Champion ‘Small Pack’ with Warrior Ale, a gold with the same beer in the Small Pack – Strong Bitters & Pale Ales and a gold in the Small Pack Speciality Beers with Q E Cherry Wheat.

Commenting on the quality of winners, SIBA Chairman and beer judge, Guy Sheppard said, “There were some excellent beers in the competition in great condition and the winners deserve huge praise for setting themselves apart, but I’d like to thank all of those who entered as the standard of entries from across the East region was very high this year. I would also like to say a big thank you to Elgood’s brewery for hosting these awards. All of the competition beers can be enjoyed at the Elgood’s beer festival this weekend.(30th Sept - 1st Oct).”

Leanne Rowe from Grain Brewery, winner of the Overall Cask Champion award at the Competition said, “We are dead chuffed to win this award again. This is the second year in a row that we have won the Overall East Regional Cask Champion award, although last year we won it with our IPA. To win it again with so much competition from many great breweries in the East Region is something to be very proud of. I would like to say a special big thank you to Phil and Graham at the brewery for everything they have done to make our award winning beers!”

All Gold category winners will now be entered into the SIBA National Finals which take place at BeerX in Sheffield (16-19th March 2017)

Overall Champion ‘Cask Beer’ – Sponsored by SPAsoft Ltd

Gold: Grain Brewery (Norfolk), Redwood

Silver: Red Squirrel Brewing Company (Hertfordshire), London Porter

Bronze: Oakham Ales (Cambridgeshire), Green Devil IPA

Standard Milds & Brown Ales – Sponsored by Bulk Storage & Process System Ltd

Gold: Earl Soham Brewery Ltd (Suffolk), Sir Rogers Porter

Silver: Brentwood Brewing Company (Essex), White Elephant

Bronze: Milton Brewery (Cambridgeshire), Minotaur

Standard Bitters & Pale Ales – Sponsored by Rankin Brothers & Sons

Gold: Wibblers Brewery (Farms) Ltd (Essex), Dengie IPA

Silver: Lacons Brewery (Norfolk), Encore

Bronze: Maldon Brewing Company Ltd (Essex), A Drop of Nelson’s Blood

Best Bitters & Pale Ales – Sponsored by Charles Farams & Co. Ltd

Gold: Grain Brewery (Norfolk), Redwood

Silver: Bishop Nick Ltd (Essex), Heresy

Bronze: Tring Brewery (Hertfordshire), Drop Bar Pale Ale

Premium Bitters & Pale Ales – Sponsored by QCL Beerlab

Gold: Green Jack Brewing Co. Ltd (Suffolk), Trawlerboys

Silver: Milton Brewery (Cambridgeshire), Minerva

Bronze: Oldershaw Brewery (Lincolnshire), Hello!

Strong Bitters & Pale Ales – Sponsored by Murphy & Son Ltd

Gold: Earl Soham Brewery Ltd (Suffolk), Sea Dog

Silver: Green Jack Brewing Co. Ltd (Suffolk), Mahseer IPA

Bronze: Elmtree Beers Ltd (Norfolk), Golden Pale Ale

Premium Strong Beers – Sponsored by Crisp Malting

Gold: Oakham Ales (Cambridgeshire), Green Devil IPA

Silver: Lacons Brewery (Norfolk), Audit

Bronze: Earl Soham Brewery Ltd (Suffolk), Dreadnought

Porters, Stouts, Old Ales, Strong Milds & Strong Brown Ales - Sponsored by Muntons PLC

Gold: Red Squirrel Brewing Company (Hertfordshire), London Porter

Silver: Mauldons Brewery (Suffolk), Black Adder Stout

Bronze: Green Jack Brewing Co. Ltd (Suffolk), Lurcher

Speciality Beers – Sponsored by Brewers Select

Gold: Mauldons Brewery (Suffolk), Blackberry Porter

Silver: Colchester Brewery (Essex), Brazilian

Bronze: Billericay Brewing (Essex), Chilli Porter

Overall Champion ‘Small Pack’ – Sponsored by Beatson Clark

Gold: Wolf Brewery (Norfolk), Sirius Dog Star

Silver: Elgood & Sons Ltd (Cambridgeshire), Warrior Ale

Bronze: Tring Brewery (Hertfordshire), Tea Kettle Stout

Small Pack – Standard Mild Ales & Brown Ales

Gold: Wolf Brewery (Norfolk), Sirius Dog Star

Silver: Nethergate Brewery (Essex), Suffolk County

Bronze: Earl Soham Brewery Ltd (Suffolk), Sir Rogers Porter

Small Pack – Standard Bitters & Pale Ales - Sponsored by Saxon Packaging

Gold: Shortss Brewery (Suffolk), Rockabilly

Silver: Elmtree Beers Ltd (Norfolk), Best Bitter

Bronze: Brentwood Brewing Company (Essex), Brentwood Gold

Small Pack – Premium Bitters & Pales Ales - Sponsored by Label Apeel

Gold: Woodfordes (Norfolk), Nelsons Revenge

Silver: Shortts Brewery (Suffolk), Skiffle

Bronze: Elmtree Beers Ltd (Norfolk), Snetterton Scary Tree

Small Pack – Strong Bitters & Pale Ales

Gold: Elgood & Sons Ltd (Cambridgeshire), Warrior Ale

Silver: Leighton Buzzard Brewing Co (Bedordshire), Restoration X

Bronze: Oldershaw Brewery (Lincolnshire), American Hopsquad IPA

Small Pack – Premium Strong Beers - Sponsored by Air Equipment

Gold: Lacons Brewery (Norfolk), Audit

Silver: St. Peter’s Brewery Co. Ltd (Suffolk), Black IPA

Bronze: Barrell & Sellers (Suffolk), India Pale Ale

Small Pack – Standard Lager & Pilsners

Gold: The Norfolk Brewhouse (Norfolk), Dewhopper Norfolk Lager

Silver: Calvors Brewery Limited (Suffolk), Calvors 3Point8 Helles Lager

Bronze: Brewsters Brewing Co. (Lincolnshire), Helles

Small Pack – Premium Lager & Pilsners

Gold: The Norfolk Brewhouse (Norfolk), StubbleStag

Silver: Calvors Brewery Limited (Suffolk), Calvors Premium Pilsner Lager

Bronze: Wibblers Brewery (Farms) Ltd (Essex), Odyssey

Small Pack – Porters, Stouts, Old Ales, Strong Milds & Strong Brown Ales

Gold: Tring Brewery (Hertfordshire), Tea Kettle Stout

Silver: Brewsters Brewing Co. (Lincolnshire), Aromatic Porter

Bronze: Mauldons Brewery (Suffolk), Black Adder Stout

Small Pack – Speciality Beers

Gold: Elgood & Sons Ltd (Cambridgeshire), Q E Cherry Wheat

Silver: Green Jack Brewing Co. Ltd (Suffolk), Flower Power

Bronze: Mauldons Brewery (Suffolk), Blackberry Porter