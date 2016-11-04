Delight as home care franchise wins top honour

A Stamford-based business delivering home care and support services has won a prestigious honour.

The Bluebird Care Peterborough and Rutland franchise, of Wharf Road, has been named Franchisee of the Year 2016 by one of the UK’s largest providers of homecare services, Bluebird Care.

It beat more than 180 Bluebird Care offices across the country to the title and were chosen as the national winner from 18 regional nominees.

The presentation of the award follows a strict judging process in recognition of the team’s dedication towards its customers.

Judges agreed the franchise had shown ‘outstanding ambition and quality of care, with investment in staff recruitment, training and technology’.

They also said the franchise was seen to excel in all areas of its business.

Franchisee owners and directors, Tim Carey and Leisa MacKenzie, said they were delighted to accept the award on behalf of their team at a recent gala dinner.

Leisa said: “It truly is a team effort and we are honoured to work side-by- side with our outstanding employees.

“They provide the highest, most dignified and professional service that our customers require.

“We are absolutely delighted our exceptional and hardworking people have been recognised in such a way.

“First and foremost, our commitment is to our customers, and the acknowledgement of our positive team dynamic and excellent, expert care is truly humbling.”

The Bluebird Care Peterborough and Rutland franchise delivers homecare and support services throughout the Stamford, Oundle, Peterborough, Welland Valley (Rutland and East Northants), Uppingham and Oakham areas.

