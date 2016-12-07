Construction work starts on new industial estate in Peterborough

Work has begun on the development of a new industrial estate in Peterborough.

Developer Nevandi Ltd has started construction of 14 warehouse and light industrial units on a site adjacent to Ideal Home Shopping in Newark Road, Eastern Industry.

The development has been called Newark East.

The units range in size from 1,800 to 15,000 sq ft, although the combinations are available up to 26,000 sq ft.

Andrew Beeson, of Nevandi Ltd, said: “We have seen an ever increasing demand for industrial units in Peterborough.

“There are very few opportunities for quality modern space with good eaves height and parking.

“Newark East will lead the market for industrial space with the estate having been designed to allow all units some visibility onto the main road.”

Commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews (BSM) has been liaising with Nevandi Ltd on the development.

Richard Jones, of BSM, said: “We have already seen the first unit of some 15,000 sq ft reserved and strong interest being shown in other units.

“Design is flexible to allow additional office accommodation to be built if expansion is required or connecting units to be combined.

“The site has now been cleared and we are expecting the first units to be available for occupation in early summer 2017.”

The units are available to let at rents from £12,950 per annum.