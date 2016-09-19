Cleaning equipment firm mops up as new businesses pour into Peterborough

An industrial cleansing equipment firm is cleaning up in the wake of Peterborough’s business boom.

The growing number of companies moving into the city is offering a wealth of opportunities for Whittlesey-based cleaning equipment specialists Hugh Crane (Cleaning Equipment).

And to cope with the new demand, the company, which has been in Station Road for 15 years, has just completed a multi-million pound revamp of the firm’s premises after buying a neighbouring site.

It has enabled the firm to create a large showroom and a National Training Centre that allows customers to try out equipment before buying.

Jim Saunders manager of the Peterborough premises, said: “Over the last few years we have seen a large increase in companies investing in the area.

“The central location and the demand for warehousing has seen an increase in the demand for state of the art cleaning equipment.

“Clearly our previous facilities didn’t allow us to cope with this demand so the investment was essential for the long term growth of the business.

“When the option of acquiring the site next door became available in 2014 we decided that strategically it was the right time to expand.”

To mark the completion of the expansion, the firm is hosting an open day on September 30 from 9.30am to 5pm.

It will feature a large number of specialist cleaning equipment and chemical suppliers promoting the latest updates within the cleaning sector.

North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay will officially open the new showroom at 12.30pm.

The day will also feature refreshments, a hog roast and beers on tap from Nene Valley Brewery.

To secure your place email marketing@hghcrane.co.uk or contact Tim Crane on 01493 750072.