Clarkes team to take destination dining to The Fox at Folksworth

New life is to be breathed into a former village pub after it was snapped up by the team behind Peterborough’s highly rated fine dining venue Clarkes, and its more casual sister restaurant Cafe Clarkes.

The Fox at Folksworth, on the outskirts of the city, is currently occupied by structural engineers and builders as Dinesh Odedra - who is also behind the successful Banyan Tree restaurants in Peterborough - and sister Prafulla Gorania mastermind its transformation.

The pub, which closed three years ago and at one time looked in danger of being flattened and the site developed for housing, will be unrecognisable inside when the refurbishment is complete, says Dinesh.

A new designated fine dining restaurant area is being created - seating about 80 covers - while a new bar area, with its own dining space will greet visitors as they enter though the front doors.

“The pub side of the business is very important as it is something that has been missing in the village for some years, and people we have spoken too are exited about our plans ,” said Dinesh.

“It will be a relaxed, casual drinking area, with room for dining from a specific pub food menu. But the drinks side cannot exist with the destination fine dining restaurant, and vice versa.”

Dinesh’s head chefs Kenny Bradford and Sam Bateman are currently developing the food concept for the restaurant, he said, while sister Prafulla plans the interior - a role she fulfilled superbly when Clarkes opened in the city centre three years ago.

The as-yet undecided name for the venue - set to be open by November - will reflect the established “Clarkes” brand, Dinesh added.