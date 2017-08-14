Café at Queensgate in Peterborough to close

A café in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre is to close.

Muffin Break is to stop trading after its lease in the centre finished.

A spokesperson for the chain said: "Our lease has come to an end and we are unable to successfully negotiate a new lease in the new centre.

"We did get offered an alternative premises but couldn’t agree terms."

The Peterborough Telegraph asked Muffin Break when it will stop trading and how many staff will lose their jobs but has so far not received a reply.

Brett Smith's fiancé Liucija works at Muffin Break and he said she was told last Friday that she had to leave in a fortnight.

The couple have a baby, Gabriel, who is two-and-a-half years old, and Brett said: "We are parents trying to provide and it's hard work as it is. Now she is losing her job it's even harder."

Queensgate has been contacted for comment.