Business leaders in Fenland warned of deadline for indepth survey

Businesses in Fenland are being urged to take part in a survey to discover the challenges and opportunities ahead.

The results will help Fenland District Council and Fenland for Business to highlight local issues and ensure support is put in place.

Cllr Ralph Butcher.

They will also provide a measure of business confidence across the district.

Businesses have until June 9 to take part in the survey.

Councillor Ralph Butcher, the council’s portfolio holder for growth, said: “We want businesses of all shapes and sizes to take part in the survey so we have a rounded view of the support we need to provide.

“Whilst there are questions around Brexit and local issues we need to continue working with Fenland businesses and would encourage them to tell us what help and advice is needed so they can grow and succeed.”

This is the second annual survey to be conducted.

Last year respondents were confident they would see improved business performance whilst identifying skills, digital media, and finance as areas where they wanted support.

Fenland for Business has taken action over businesses’ desire to develop closer ties with local organisations and have set up regular networking opportunities in Wisbech and Chatteris which are soon to be followed by engagement with March and Whittlesey networks.

The events allow attendees to discuss issues with representatives from Fenland for Business and the Council whilst also discussing ideas and exploring any potential for collaboration.

The bi-monthly events in Chatteris also feature expert talks on topical business issues.

The next event will be held at the South Fens Business Centre on June 27 and will look at how businesses can work with schools, training providers and each other to develop the right skills in Fenland.

Plans are in the pipeline for similar events in other locations across Fenland.

To take part in the survey online businesses should visit:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/FenlandBusinessSurvey2017.

A link will also be made available on the Fenland for Business website www.fenlandforbusiness.co.uk