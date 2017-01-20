Bar gives up alcohol licence after police raise anti-social behaviour and after hour drinking concerns

A Stamford bar has voluntarily given up its alcohol licence after police found it served drinks after hours and raised concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Barn 02, of 2 Old Barn Passage, Stamford, was due to be the subject of an Alcohol Licence Review Hearing, called by Lincolnshire Police Alcohol Licensing Team because of anti- social behaviour linked to the premises and serious concerns over how it was being operated.

The full hearing was due to take place at 10am today, Friday January 20 in front of South Kesteven District Council Licensing Sub – Committee. At the start of the hearing the premises licence holder informed the committee that he no longer wished to contest the evidence being presented by Lincolnshire Police.

He admitted all the problems associated with his venue, including serving alcohol after hours and apologised for all the issues caused. The committee accepted the immediate surrender of the licence so the premises can now no longer sell alcohol.

Sergeant Kim Enderby from the Alcohol Licensing Team said: “At the start of last year we began receiving reports of problems associated with this venue. The lives of local residents were being affected by the drunken behaviour of persons using Barn 02.

“Attempts were made to work with the licence holder to address these issues but these failed as he refused to make the changes necessary to stop behaviour of this type.

“We then actively began gathering evidence of anti-social behaviour and criminal offences being committed at this venue, which we were we due to present to the Licensing Sub-Committee.

“The weight of our evidence clearly played a major part in the decision of the licence holder to surrender his licence. It is unacceptable for any type of licensed premises to cause problems for local residents.

“We do everything we can to promote and encourage lawful and responsible selling of alcohol. Those premises that fail or refuse to do this will have action taken against them”.