Amazon creates 2,500 seasonal jobs in Peterborough

More than 2,500 jobs are being created by online retailer Amazon at its Peterborough fulfilment centre.

Recruitment has already started to fill the vacancies as the centre at Kingston Park, in Fletton, gets ready for the Christmas rush.

Amazon's fulfilment centre in Peterborough.

Pay rates for seasonal staff start at £8.00 an hour at the Peterborough Fulfilment Centre.

The new recruits will join the current 1,500 permanent employees at the centre to help pick, pack and ship customers’ festive orders.

The number of new jobs being created is actually greater then the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits in Peterborough.

The latest figures from the Department of Work and Pensions show there are currently 1,775 claimants in the Peterborough local authority area.

Lee Shepherd, general manager at the Peterborough fulfilment centre, said: “We look forward to welcoming more than 2,500 seasonal workers at Peterborough to play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers during the Christmas season.

“We plan all year round for the festive period and the increase in people at our site to provide a positive work environment with a series of fun events that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Nationally, Amazon will create more than 20,000 seasonal positions across its UK network of fulfilment centres this year.

Stefano Perego, Amazon’s director of UK customer fulfilment, said: “We prepare year round for the festive season and we’re excited to have over 20,000 seasonal positions available this year to help delight our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to work at Amazon and welcome new faces to the seasonal team.”

Recruitment for seasonal roles is now underway through local recruitment agencies.

Further information about working at Amazon can be found at www.jobsatamazon.co.uk