A touch of 1940s Glam comes to Westgate Arcade

You’ll be forgiven for dancing your merry way along Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade in Queensgate Shopping Centre as the Christmas-lit mall introduces live music every month!

Performing from the raised balcony, Westgate Arcade will host live music each month. From classical to jazz, rock, pop and funk, Westgate Live is guaranteed to get the shoppers’ feet tapping and hips swinging.

Debuting at the Arcade on Friday (December 9) is leading vocal harmony retro girl group, The Glamophones. Performing songs from the 1940s right through to modern day hits with their own vintage twist, the glamourous trio’s beautiful harmonies and exciting, unique musical arrangements, are in a league of their own.

Not a victory roll or seam out of place, the girls dazzle wearing vintage replica dresses from some of the UK’s leading vintage clothing outlets. The girls will take you back to a golden era of fashion and music, and along with their slick choreography, The Glamophones show is one not to be missed.

Over the festive period, Westgate is adding an extra act to the lineup of entertainers. On Friday, December 16, performing is local singing sensation, Tom Korni – who performed at the Christmas Light Switch On.

Westgate Arcade is also looking for local talent to perform in the New Year. If you’re a band, singer, group or soloist, contact Queensgate Shopping Centre on marketing@queensgatecm.co.uk