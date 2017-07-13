150 jobs at risk as manufacturer looks to shut its Peterborough factory

A manufacturer in Peterborough has warned 150 staff their jobs are at risk as it plans to close its city operations.

Bosses of the Redring Xpelair Group, of Newcombe House, in Newcombe Way, Orton Southgate, want to shut the firm’s manufacturing, distribution, warehousing and office facilities from January next year.

Staff were told today (Thursday) about the proposals and senior managers have begun a consultation process with workers and trade union representatives.

The company, which is a global leader in electric water heating and manufactures and supplies ventilation products, employs 190 people at its Peterborough site.

The move will further consolidate its operations within Glen Dimplex Heating & Ventilation (GDHV).

It will see the manufacturing role move to Ireland while the distribution and warehousing functions will relocate to Burnley.

Nitin Patel, chief executive, said: “Business decisions that directly impact the lives of our employees are extraordinarily difficult.

“This action is necessary, however, for the long-term health and competitiveness of GDHV and the Redring and Xpelair brands.”

GDHV plans to consolidate production at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Dunleer, Ireland, with distribution and warehousing moving to Burnley.

Both sites are expected to expand to accommodate the incorporation of Redring and Xpelair product manufacture, warehouse and distribution activities.

Office functions would be split between Dunleer and GDHV’s UK headquarters in Southampton.

Steven Mortimer, chief commercial officer UK at GDHV, said: “The proposal would ensure the newly formed division can fully utilise the capacity of its key facilities in the UK and Ireland, enabling the business to accelerate work already under way to grow the Redring and Xpelair brands, improving their competitiveness and harnessing the collaborative opportunities within the wider division for the benefit of partners and customers.”