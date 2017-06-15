Book of Condolence for Grenfell Tower fire victims opens in Peterborough

A Book of Condolence has been opened at the Town Hall in Bridge Street following the Grenfell Tower fire in north Kensington yesterday (Wednesday, June 15).

The book is positioned in front of the Mayor’s Parlour on the top floor of the building.

The Peterborough community has offered a wealth of support to the victims of the north Kensington blaze since yesterday.

Peterborough charity Children of Adam have driven to the scene to take donations of blankets and toys to the families.

A donation point has also been set up at Peterborough gym Immortal 365 and a separate donation point at The Cresset.

Police have confirmed 17 people have now lost their lives in the fire.