Baby fox rescued from Peterborough sewer after “one hell of a day and night”

A baby fox had “one hell of a day and night” after getting trapped in a drainage pipe full of sewage.

The vixen appears to have fallen into a sewer/drainage pipe in Woodston. Coincidentally, local drainage company Dalro, based in Welbeck Way in Woodston, happened to be working on that bit of pipe on Wednesday afternoon, May 3, and she managed to find her way to them.

One of the Dalrod team with the rescued baby fox i5jeyx2s9uH8_WRl3iLW

The Dalrod team kept her warm while they called an RSPCA inspector to come and take further care of her.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “Having had a bit of a wash because she’d been in some interesting smelling fluids, she’s currently resting after a feed, and will be moved on to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre for her next few weeks care. Well done Dalrod.”

The Dalrod team hand the baby vixen over to the RSPCA in Peterborough VxBiHgIPwbHaTrkl4JlF