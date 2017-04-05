Arson investigation underway after Whittlesey incident

An arson investigation is underway after a car as torched in Whittlesey this morning.

At 12.49am today Wednesday, April 5, one crew from Whittlesey was called to a fire on Coronation Avenue in Whittlesey.

Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 2.20am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.