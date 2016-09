An arson attack on a wheelie bin spread to a property in Peterborough last night, Sunday.

At 10.44pm one crew from Stanground and one crew from Dogsthorpe were called to a fire on Stonebridge in Orton Malborne.

Firefighters arrived to find a bin on fire that had spread to a garage.

They extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 12.20am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.