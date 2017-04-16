April 18 - and why it suddenly means so much

Like most mums, life revolves around the children - in my case two little girls: where they have to be, when and why, writes Peterborough mother of two Donna Steele

So the inventor of those handy “mum’s organisers” which my husband buys me each Christmas is a genius.

Ours, well mine, lives on the wall in the utility room. It is well thumbed and has all manner of party invites and newsletters attached, not to mention plenty of important dates highlighted.

Coming up today there’s Chester Tuffnut at the Key Theatre; Good Friday (New Ark Adventure Playground); Easter Sunday (morning service at All Saints, Paston, Dragon pub in the afternoon); and Tuesday, April 18 - a date that, until this year, had no significance whatsoever.

I am sure though that the date will resonate with mums (and dads) in all parts of Peterborough, as it is the day we find out at which school our little ones have been allocated a place.

Our journey began in November, although it had been the talk of the playgroup parents for some time.

The first school visit passed in a blur, the second was more informative - so much so that I visited the school once again, this time armed with questions - then a visit to school three.

And so began the hard work - chosing one suitable for my little girl.

There was so much to think about, and every day and every conversation threw up new reasons for a new first choice, not least when one discussion was interrupted by an enthusiastic four-year-old demanding to have her say on the choice!

Fast forward to January, and I can still remember completing the form online, checking it over and over, then sitting with my finger hovering over the “send” key for what seemed an age before the decision became final.

Touch wood, we should get our first choice; we live in the catchment area and meet all the important criteria. That is not to say I won’t be sitting up until after midnight on the Monday waiting for the moment I can log on to the city council’s website and put my mind at ease. And I won’t be the only one I am sure. I expect a few blearyeyed, but hopefully happy, parents at playgroup on the 18th.