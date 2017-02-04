All-nighter for squash marathon

Stamford Squash Club member Nick Cole (41) took part in a 24-hour squash marathon to raise money towards a handbike for close friend Petra Landeweerd who is in a wheelchair after suffering a sudden brain aneurysm last year.

More than 15 players took part over the 24 hours, and the eventual winner was Josh Goodwin who received a trophy.

Nick’s wife Helen said: “They were obviously tired but everybody just felt they had achieved something. Petra’s husband Henk (pictured left) came over from Holland and that made it very personal and gave them an extra buzz.

More than £14,000 has so far been raised for the handbike which will allow Petra to go outside with her children.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/24hr-squash-marathon.