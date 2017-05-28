Air ambulance treats child for head injuries after fall in Peterborough

The Magpas air ambulance treated a child who suffered head injuries after a fall in Peterborough.

A spokesman said the air ambulance was called at at 10.31am yesterday (Saturday, May 27), and Magpas Doctor Richard Booker and Paramedic Steve Chambers landed in central Peterborough.

The Magpas spokesman said: “They were called to treat a child who had suffered a fall in a public place.

“The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the young male patient who had suffered a head injury. They sedated the boy, providing A&E level care at the scene, before accompanying him in a land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital – monitoring his condition closely. Upon arrival, the patient was in a stable condition.”

The Helicopter crew who flew the medical team were Magpas Pilot Andy Figg and Crewmember Lee Kennedy.

EEAST Ambulance Service Paramedic Crews and Cambridgeshire Police were also in attendance.

The Peterborough Telegraph has no further details of the incident at the moment, but anyone with any further information can contact us at news@PeterboroughToday.co.uk