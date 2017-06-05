Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Orton Malborne

The air ambulance landed at an address in Peterborough today after an elderly man required critical care treatment.

The man suffered a fall at an address in Herlington, Orton Malborne, today, Monday June 5.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 11.54am to reports of the incident and dispatched a rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew, and the air ambulance from Magpas to assist.

Medics were on scene within five minutes of the call to treat the man, believed to be in late 70s, for a serious head injury before sedating him and taking him to Peterborough City Hospital via land ambulance for further care.