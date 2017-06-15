£1million lottery prize, unclaimed in Huntingdonshire, goes to good causes

A £1million prize has gone unclaimed after a winning ticket was bought in Huntingdonshire and the money will now go to good causes.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, today, Thursday, June 15, announced that the £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker prize from the EuroMillions draw on 16 December 2016 has remained unclaimed more than 180 days after the draw took place.

The ticket-holder bought their EuroMillions ticket in Huntingdonshire and the deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize was at midnight on 14 June 2017.

As the deadline has now passed the money, plus the interest it earned, has now gone to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

The National Lottery changes lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise on average, over £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

Life-changing projects in Huntingdonshire made possible by The National Lottery include:

* Life After Debt/Life Amidst Debt. National Lottery funding of £9,500 to this registered charity in Huntingdonshire has been used to provide a money management debt advice service for the benefit of the residents of a local social housing group.

* Huntingdon Gymnastics Club. £49,150 of National Lottery funding to one of the area’s pre-eminent Gymnastics clubs has been used to help refurbish this world class facility.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money. To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner – the nation. This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery.”