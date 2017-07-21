Royal meal on the menu at city restaurant

A Peterborugh restaurateur who cooked for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wants to share the experience with his diners.

During a high-profile visit to Poland, the Royal couple attended a dinner in Gdansk this week with guests of the British Ambassador.

Chef Damian Wawrzyniak, who opened the House of Feasts in Eye Green last month, said he felt honoured to be chosen as one of the enterprising Polish born guests working in the UK.

But things took an unexpected turn when he was invited to prepare the meal for Tuesday’s prestigious gathering.

“Abouth a month ago I got the invite to meet William and Kate at the event organised by the British Ambassador in Poland, with just 12 guests, people with Polish roots doing work betweek Poland and Great Britain,” said Damian. “I was really happy, then two weeks ago I was asked about cooking the food, which was incredible.”

It wasn’t until the weekend that all the details were finalised, which meant the globetrotting celebrity chef and two of his team setting off on Monday in a car to drive to Poland with the food for the meal in a fridge.

“I wanted to cook traditional Polish dishes with British ingredients, from Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire which I use in my restaurant,” he said. “The only thing I sourced there was the Baltic herrings.

“We arrived at 7,45am on Tuesday, set to work and were serving by 3pm. I was very proud. It was an unbelievable event and everything went really well. Prince William was very down to earth and a gentleman.”

He added: “Cambridge is only 45 minutes away, so maybe they will come to my restaurant one day!”

Damian will be replicating the four course meal (Smalec - slow cooked Dingley Dell pork; Traditional pierogi; Tartare of Baltic herring; and Ptys with Cambridgeshire fruits) at his restaurant on Crowland Road on July 29 at 1pm. Only 50 places are available - at £30 a head - and to book email reservations@houseoffeasts.co.uk

“When I got back I thought I would do something at my restaurant, so at my Royal Feast I will be serving exactly what I cooked for the Duke and Duchess,” he added.