Restaurant review: Maccaloo gastro pub at Eye Green

I spoke to chef Adam on the telephone a couple of weeks ago and was impressed by his passion for the food he cooks up at Maccaloo in Eye Green.

So, not having visited a gastro pub locally for some time, I thought I would give it the once over... and left thoroughly impressed. The former rundown Greyhound pub opened in May last year after quite a refurb, and they have done a great job. I really like the look of the place - from the decor with exposed, painted brickwork and log stack-effect, to the furniture. There are even some nice pieces of art on the walls .

Brad Barnes dines at Maccaloo, Crowland Road, Eye Green, Peterborough.

Comfortable, smart and welcoming just about sums it up.

The greeting, from a lady who turned out to be Adam’s wife, was friendly and the service was very helpful and courteous throughout, which is always appreciated when you have children with you. It was also comforting to see that the three or four other tables in the restaurant - at 5pm on Saturday - were all family groups.

The menu isn’t huge, but interesting enough.

Starters included home made soup, home made terrine, and goat’s cheese and asparagus crostino.

How about a cured Jack Daniels’ beef salad with chilli roasted peaches, or a vegetarian option of provencal stuffed bell peppers or aubergine schnitzel?

On the mains, meat feasts include rack of lamb with sautèed greens, ratatouille and sweet potato fries or beef fillet steak with forestiere potatoes and red wine jus. Even the children’s menu ticked all the right boxes for any self-respecting gastro pub.

The “house made” fishcakes (£5.95) were as good as any I have eaten anywhere. The coating was nice and crisp and the filling absolutely delicious. Plenty of chunks of white fish and they (there were two, decent sized) came with a pleasant tartare sauce, leafy salad, and a creamy slaw.

Donna claimed the cajun spiced chicken kebabs (£11.95) which I had my eye on and was impressed. The meat was nicely marinated, and not too dry; the Moroccan couscous salad was a treat and the yoghurt dip wonderfully moreish.

I love duck dishes, and while the duck breast (£14.95) was not quite as rare as I like it, it was still absolutely beautiful. It came with

lentils and a mountain of rocket and butternut squash salad, which was great.

As for the pomegranate sauce.... fantastic.

The little ones has plenty to choose from and opted for what was a very decent burger (£4.95) - a nice, meaty pattie (they didn’t like the stringy cheese) and soft brioche bun - with chips that were crisp on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside.

A wonderful find which passed the “will we be back?” test.

Brad Barnes dines at Maccaloo in Crowland Road, Eye Green, Peterborough. Tel 01733221279 or go to www.maccaloo.co.uk

Brad’s rating 8/10