Recognition for dog-friendly pubs

Last weekend’s Just Dogs Live event organisers have raised a glass to local dog friendly pubs.

The local watering holes have been voted for by visitors to the East of England Arena and Events Centre, and through an online appeal to find dog friendly pubs and restaurants that show-goers could visit.

They included; Peterborough’s Boathouse and The Brewery Tap; Prince of Wales Feathers, in Castor; the Ramblewood Inn, at Orton Hall Hotel; The White Hart, Ufford; Horse and Jockey in Rutland and the Black Horse, Elton. All have received a framed certificate from organisers of Just Dogs Live.

Ian Strange, head of internal events at the East of England Arena and Events Centre said: “The fact that a large number of establishments locally welcome well-behaved dogs accompanying their owners can only mean great news for the local economy, and gives visitors the chance to extend their stay in the area after a great day at Just Dogs Live and similar events.”

Ramblewood manager Gary Jarvis said: “Welcoming well-behaved dogs into our pub is a great way to attract dogs (and their owners) whether they’re local residents or just passing through.”