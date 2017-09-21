Pub of the Year 2017 - the search starts here

The hunt for the Peterborough Telegraph Pub of the Year 2017 starts here- and we want your help to find the top 10.

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?

To vote, you will have to complete the form in the Peterborough Telegraph on September 21 or September 28 stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list below.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, October 6, 2017.

2 Admiral Wells, 41 Station Road, Holme.

3 Apple Cart, Bellona Drive, Apollo Avenue Peterborough.

4 Argo Lounge, 7 Bridge Street, Peterborough.

5 Bills Restaurant, 8B Church Street, Peterborough.

6 Boathouse, Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough.

7 Brewer’s Fayre, 4 Ashbourne Road, Hampton.

8 Bumble Inn, Westgate, Peterborough.

9 Charters Bar, Town Bridge, Peterborough.

10 Coalheavers Arms, 5 Park Street, Fletton.

11 Cross Keys, Oundle Road, Peterborough.

12 Dog In A Doublet, North Side, Peterborough

13 Edwards, Broadway, Peterborough

14 Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road, Peterborough

15 Fitzwilliam Arms, Stamford Road, Marholm.

16 George and Angel, 2 North Street, Crowland.

17 Gordon Arms, 527 Oundle Road, Peterborough.

18 Hand & Heart, 12 Highbury Street, Peterborough.

19 Harvester, 32 Phorpes Close, Hampton.

20 Letter B, 53-57 Church St, Whittlesey.

21 Lime Tree, Paston Lane, Walton.

22 Moorhen, 358 W Lake Avenue, Hampton.

23 O’Neil’s, Broadway, Peterborough.

24 Packhorse, Lincoln Road, Northborough.

25 Palmerston Arms, 82 Oundle Road, Woodston.

26 Paul Pry, 1023 Lincoln Road, Walton.

27 Puzzles, Bridge St, Peterborough.

29 Ruddy Duck, 12 St. Pega’s Road, Peakirk.

30 Sir Henry Royce, 1-3 Broadway, Peterborough.

31 Solstice Bar, Northminister, Peterborough.

32 Stone Loach Inn, 19 High Street, Market Deeping.

33 Stoneworks, Church St, Peterborough.

34 The Beehive, 62 Albert Place, Peterborough.

35 The Bell Inn, Great North Road, Stilton.

36 The Black Horse, 14 Overend, Elton.

37 The Blue Bell Inn, 10 Woodgate, Helpston.

38 The Blue Bell Inn, Church St, Werrington.

39 The Blue Boar, 46 High Street, Eye.

40 The Bluebell Inn, 10 High Street, Glinton.

41 The Bluebell, Maxey, 37-39 High Street, Maxey.

42 The Botolph Arms, 456 Oundle Road, Orton Longville.

43 The Brewery Tap, 80 Westgate, Peterborough.

44 The Bull, 19 Market Place, Market Deeping.

45 The Bull, Guntons Road, Newborough

46 The Coalheavers Arms, 5 Park Street, Woodston.

47 The College Arms, 40 Broadway, Peterborough.

48 The Coopers, Copeland, Bretton.

49 The Crab and Winkle, 3 Loxley, Werrington.

50 The Crown, 749 Lincoln Road, New England.

51 The Crown Inn, 8 Duck Street, Elton.

52 The Cuckoo, 20 Oundle Road, Alwalton.

53 The Deeping Stage, 16 Market Place, Market Deeping

54 The Dragon, Hodgson Avenue Werrington.

55 The Drapers Arms, 29-31 Cowgate, Peterborough.

56 The Duck & Drake, Main Street, Yaxley.

57 The Farmers, 200 Broadway, Yaxley.

58 The Fox and Hounds, Thorpe Road, Longthorpe.

59 The Frothblowers, Storrington Way, Werrington.

60 The Goat, 155 Spalding Road, Deeping St James.

61 The Golden Pheasant, 1 Main Road, Etton.

62 The Granary , Ham Lane, Orton Waterville.

63 The Halycon, Atherston Avenue, Peterborough.

65 The Harrier, 184 Gunthorpe Road, Gunthorpe.

66 The Hero of Aliwal, 1 Briggate East, Whittlesey.

67 The Jolly Sailor, 43 Great Whyte, Ramsey.

68 The King’s Head, King’s Cliffe Road, King’s Cliffe.

70 The New Crown, 58 High Causeway, Whittlesey.

71 The Old Coach House, Bridge Foot, Market Deeping.

72 The Paper Mills Inn, London Road, Wansford.

73 The Peacock, 26 London Road, Peterborough.

74 The Phoenix, Townsend Road, Wittering.

75 The Ploughman, Werrington Centre, Staniland Way, Werrington.

76 The Prince Of Wales Feathers, 38 Peterborough Road, Castor.

77 The Queen’s Head, 10 Queen Street, Peterborough.

78 The Ram Inn, 16 Delph, Whittlesey.

79 The Ramblewood Inn, The Village, Orton Longueville.

80 The Red Lion, 48 King Street, West Deeping.

81 The Rose and Crown, 2 Wisbech Road, Thorney.

82 The Royal Oak, 24 Peterborough Road, Castor.

84 The Stilton Cheese Inn, 24 North Street, Stilton

85 The Swiss Cottage, 2 Grove Street, Woodston.

86 The Talbot Inn, 5 North Street, Stilton.

87 The Three Horseshoes, Church Street, Werrington.

88 The Vine Public House, 4 South Green, Coates.

89 The Walnut Tree, 32 Horsegate, Market Deeping.

90 The Waterton Arms, 68 Church Street, Deeping St James.

91 The Whittle Way, Central Square, Stanground.

92 The Windmill, 29 Cherry Orton Road, Orton Waterville.

93 The Woodman, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough.

97 Wheatsheaf Hotel, 322 Eastfield Road, Eastfield.

98 White Horse, 27 Church Street, Market Deeping.