Once great pub Still the best place for a burger

All the office talk of Christmas meals took me back to last year, when the editorial team headed for handmade burger Co in The Old Still pub in Queensgate’s Westgate Arcade... and not for the first time.

So, reports of a new menu was reason enough to warrant another visit this week.

Brad Barnes dines at handmade burger Co.

There is a lot to like, not least the sympathetic refurbishment of the old Peterborough pub

Foodwise there’s 40 burgers to choose from, all freshly prepared too, so you can chop and change ingredients if you have trouble finding one you fancy.

I didn’t fall into that category, although the very knowledgeable waiter did a great sell on the Pit Range buffalo chicken (Inspired by BBQ Pit recipes from across the USA )and Jimmy’s Farm pork. However, it was a burger I had come for and a burger I was going to have.

There were half a dozen or so “new” options on the menu - and the hot chili (£8.85) got its name for a good reason.

The 100 per cent prime Scotch beef 7oz patty, flame-grilled for that extra-special taste sensation, is the star of the show. I don’t think you will find better anywhere.

The buns get a bit soggy and crumbly, but that can be forgiven once you bite into the contents which spill out at every opportunity.

The handmade red and green hot chilli salsa gives it a kick straight away, then the heat is cracked up a notch or two with the Sriracha (hot chili) sauce, and jalapeños.

The cold lettuce, tomato and red onion brought a little relief - and the refillable cola did too.

I paired it up with a portion of sweet potato chips (£3.25) - nothing special but pleasant enough.

Donna went for the “Italian” from the chargrilled chicken options (£9.95), and swapped the bun for a side salad.

The chicken was nicely cooked and came topped with two great slices of moderately spicy Mediterranean sausage, yummy mozzarella, and a delicious red pesto,

The rocket, tomato and red onion were on the money but the lettuce in the salad was a bit limp and had seen better days.

All in all a very enjoyable lunch and still the best way to enjoy a burger even if it does get a bit messy.

VENUE: Brad Barnes dines at the handmade burger Co in The Old Still, Westgate Arcade, Peterborough Tel 01733 345 502

BRAD’s RATING: 8

NEW TO THE MENU:

Pit range

BUFFALO CHICKEN

Marinated British chicken breast, smoked Applewood cheddar, onion rings, buffalo sauce, mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce & red onion. On a fresh buttermilk bun with handmade coleslaw, topped with a gherkin ........................£9.95

Jimmy’s range

JIMMY’S CHIPOTLE PORK

Chipotle sauce, Sriracha mayo, jalapeño slaw,

tomato & red onion...£9.75

JIMMY’S PORK & APPLE

Smoked Applewood cheddar, apple sauce, red onion, watercress & mayo...£9.95

Burgers

BLUE CHEESE & BACON

Caramelised red onion relish, blue cheese,

smoked bacon, blue cheese mayo & lettuce..£9.75

HBC DOUBLE CHEESE & BACON Two beef patties, mature cheddar, smoked

bacon, our smoky barbecue relish, mayo, lettuce,

tomato & red onion..£12.50

Chicken

HAWAIIAN Grilled pineapple, mature cheddar, smoked bacon, mango salsa, mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion. ..£9.95

CAJUN Marinated British chicken breast, cajun mayo,

Sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion ..£8.95

BRIE & CRANBERRY Brie, cranberry relish, mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onion.....£9.75