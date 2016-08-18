LOOKING BACK: Ton-up Barry sees the old boys to victory

Pictured above 30 years ago is the Old Deaconians cricket team that beat Deacon’s School by 21 runs in the annual Huggard Trophy match. Barry Morris was the star of the show for the old boys as he made 100 not out in a total of 173-5.From the left are, back, Colin Davison, Norman Saltmarsh, Paul Stimpson, Martin Hings, Lionel Butler, Stuart Butler, Carol Jeffs, front, Lou Scott, Ian Chilvers, Paul Bowes, Dave McQuillen, Colin Slater and Barry Morris.

Looking back at more sport this week in years gone by:

10 YEARS AGO

SPEEDWAY: Dashing Dane Hans Andersen led the way with 19 points as Panthers pipped Poole 47-46 in the Elite League.

SPEEDWAY: Two days later Andersen finished runner-up to Andreas Jonsson in the Scandinavian Grand Prix.

FOOTBALL: Matt Leftley (2), Mark Baines and Ashley Favell scored for AFC Fletton as they beat Deeping Sports 4-0 in the Jack Hogg Charity Shield match.

CRICKET: Ketton totalled a club best 361-6 in a Rutland League match against Market Deeping. Jamie Bentley hit 151 not out but the real fireworks came from Chris Wilson, who whacked eight sixes in his 112 - an innings that occupied just 12 overs. Deeping were 178-8 in reply with Dave Gillett making 64.

CRICKET: Arub Qureshi took 8-25 for AK 11 in a Hunts League win over Eaton Socon.

POSH: Manager Keith Alexander denied reports that he was trying to get former England and Man Utd star Paul Ince to take up an assistant manager’s role at London Road.

ATHLETICS: Peterborough Athleic Club’s Leah Parsons was crowned South of England Under 20 heptathlon champion.

20 YEARS AGO

DARTS: Deeping ace Martin Adams achieved every darts player’s dream by throwing a nine-dart 501 in the Norwegian Open. He did it in the first round against Erik Larsen before bowing out in the quarter-finals to Mervyn King.

POSH: Barry Fry’s side drew 1-1 with Leicester City in a pre-season friendly. Ken Charlery gave Posh the lead and Steve Walsh equalised.

CRICKET: Ajaz Akhtar hit a career-best 118 for Peterborough Town in their drawn Northants League match against Old Northamptonians. Town made 219-6 and ONs 191-9. Akhtar (4-66) and Gary Rice (4-33) both took four wickets.

ROWING: Junior international Mark Hammond picked up three wins for Peterborough City Rowing Club at their Summer Regatta.

30 YEARS AGO

POSH: Greig Shepherd and Lil Fuccillo scored the goals as Posh beat Millwall 2-1 in a pre-season f riendly.

CRICKET: Ransford Jones (6-29) and Nick Crockford (4-11) were the heroes as Thomas Cook beat Alford by five wickets in the South Lincs League. Alford were all out for 81.

POSH: John Wile signed experienced Nottingham Forest defender Bryn Gunn on a month’s trial.

ATHLETICS: Giovanni Rizzo romped to victory in Nene Valley Harriers 3,000m club championships in 8:46.9.

CRICKET: McCain were sent packing for just 13 by Bharat Sports in a Peterborough League match. Dipak Patel took 6-8 in a 10 wicket win.

CRICKET: Orton Park’s Steve Halkyard took all 10 Stamford wickets in a friendly. He had figures of 10-34 as Stamford were all out for 75.

40 YEARS AGO

CRICKET: Paul Cross hit a magnificent 137 for Baston in a big friendly win over Laxton Park. Baston made 234-2 and Laxton Park were then skittled for just 21 with Terry Spooner taking 5-8 and Colin Morris 4-6.

CRICKET: Hughie Edwards of Ramsey also hammered a ton (121) in a drawn match against North Runcton. He hit eight sixes.

SHOOTING: Warboys farmer Charlie Clifton retained his English Open clay pigeon title.

GOLF: Peterborough Development Corporation worker Bob Horne hit his first hole-in-one at the 16th at Milton.

SWIMMING: The Smith family of Margaret (12), Andrew (14) and Michael (15) were all winners at Peterborough Swimming Club’s individual medley Championships.