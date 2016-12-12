LOOKING BACK: Thomas always pulls the crowds to Nene Valley Railway

Thomas the Tank Engine is one of the most popular children’s attractions and has strong connections with this area.

Creator The Rev Wilbert Awdry was the vicar at Emneth near Wisbech for 12 years and dreamed up stories of Thomas to amuse his poorly son Christoper.

Britain's Strongest Man Adrian Smith attempts to pull Thomas the Tank Engine ENGEMN00120101229174548

Christopher later carried on the family’s literary tradition and penned new tales of Thomas at his home in Nene View, Oundle.

And then, of course, there is Thomas the blue engine that is the pride and joy of Nene Valley Railway which has delighted generations of Peterboough children.

Thomas has been at Nene Valley Railway since the organisation began back in 1973. He had previously belonged to the British Sugar Corporation where he was christened by the Rev Wilbert Awdry (picture top right).

The picture to the left shows Britain’s Strongest Man Adrian Smith attempting to pull Thomas, presumably for charity.

Thomas the Tank engine makes his entrance at NVR Wansford for Olivia Newby, 2 and dad Brian Newby from Wisbech ENGEMN00120110219155959

The two more modern pictures were taken in 2011.

If you have any memories or old pictures of Thomas please get in touch.