LOOKING BACK: The Peterborough campaign trail

Like Brenda from Bristol you can be forgiven if you are fed up with elections.

In the general election earlier this month the Peterborough political scene has changed again with Conservative Stewart Jackson losing his seat after 12 years.

Harmer Nicholls when he was Peterborough's MP

Mr Jackson first won the seat in 2005 when he beat Labour’s Helen Clark nee Brinton.

The picture (top) is taken from the 2001 campaign when Ms Brinton, as she was then, enlisted the support of Labour big hitter John Prescott.

As you can see the Tory hopeful, a certain Mr Jackson, wasn’t taking that lightly and interrupted proceedings!

In the second picture is Harmer Nicholls who was the city MP from 1950 to 1974.

Sir Fred Catherwood in 1979

In 1966, he held the seat by just three votes and presumably that is why his victory sign in the picture shows him saluting with three fingers.

The third picture is of a less well known local politician.

It was taken in 1979 and shows a victorious Sir Fred Catherwood on his election as Cambridgeshire MEP, a position he held until his retirement in 1994.