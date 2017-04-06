Search

LOOKING BACK: Posh stars in victorious Glinton school team

Pictured 20 years ago is the Arthur Mellows Village College team from Glinton which beat Neale Wade School, March, 1-0 in the Peterborough Secondary Schools Year 7 Cup final . From left to right are, back row, Sam Evans, Luke Steele, Lee Booker, James Phillips, Jason Wilson, Philip Lawler, Ryan Semple, Oliver Hunt and Alex Foster, front row, Giuliano Staffieri, Alistair Gordon, Simon Fitzjohn, Callum Owen, Darren Woods and Matthew Dunmore.

Luke Steele and Ryan Semple, two players who went on to star with Posh, were in the Arthur Mellows Village College School team that won the Peterborough Schools Year 7 cup final 20 years ago.

Other local sporting highlights this week in years gone by . . .

20 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Goals by Craig Hopkins (2), Craig Wilson, Scott Kent and Lee Wilkinson earned Spalding a 5-0 win over S&L Corby and kept Alan Day’s side in the hunt for theUCL Premier Division title.

FOOTBALL: Yaxley, managed by Dave Willis, beat Sharnbrook 3-0 with goals by Jamie MacCallum (2) and Chris Jones to close in on the UCL Division One title.

ICE HOCKEY: Peterborough pair David Clarke and James Morgan were in the GB Under 16 side that finished runners-up to Austria in the Chris Verwijst International Tournament in Holland.

POSH: Seventeen year-old apprentice David Billington was sold by Barry Fry to Premiership club Sheffield Wednesday for a fee reported to be in excess of £500,000. A similar deal was also being lined up for Mark McKeever.

POSH: Relegation from Division Two was confirmed after a 2-1 home defeat by Bristol Rovers. Ricky Otto had put Posh ahead.

SPEEDWAY: Panthers beat Eastbourne 62-27 in a Speedway Star KO Cup tie at the Showground. Jason Crump (15pts), Ryan Sullivan (13pts) and Kelvin Tatum (12pts) were the stars.

30 YEARS AGO

ARCHERY: Peterborough archer Joyce Asher, a member of the Nene Bowmen club, shot a new club, county and national record when scoring 562 to win the Record Status Sprint Tournament at Clophill.

SPEEDWAY: Ian Barney saved the day for Panthers. His breathtaking ride in the final heat earned the city side a 39-39 draw with Mildenhall. Barney finished with 10 points but Panthers’ top scorer with 11 was Rob Fortune.

ICE HOCKEY: Heineken League Division One champions Peterborough Pirates ended their season with a 10-8 win over Oxford City Stars. Tim Peacock scored five goals and Doug McEwen four.

RUGBY: Borough beat Broadstreet 27-0 in an ill-tempered match at Fengate which saw Borough centre Dave Briggs sent off for punching an opponent. Borough’s tries were scored by John Sismey (3), Alan Griffin and Steve Hawkins.

BOXING: John Pelan and Stefan Wright from the Alderman Boxing Club were impressive inside-the-distance winners at a dinner show at Arthur Mellows Village College. Pelan was voted fighter of the night.

40 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: An own goal settled the outcome of the PFA Intermediate Cup semi-final between Whittlesey and Yaxley Reserves as Yaxley centre-half Roger Cresswell headed into his own net. Earlier David Gray had given Yaxley the lead with Chris Phillips levelling for Whittlesey.

POSH: Goals by David Gregory, Andy Rogers and John Cozens gave Noel Cantwell’s side a 3-2 victory at Oxford to end a run of 27 away games without a win.

POSH: Posh Youths gained their biggest ever South Eastern Counties League victory when walloping Watford 12-1. The goals came from Tony Cliss (3), Rodney Leadbetter (2), Dennis Ilsley (2), Guy Loveday (2), Pino Nardino, Franco Piergianni and one by a Watford player. Watford’s goal was also an own goal as Micky Gynn put a back-pass by goalkeeper Roland Dean.

HOCKEY: Brian Bayston scored twice against his former club as Peterborough Town won 3-1 at Lincoln Imps.

RUGBY: Baker Perkins and Perkins both drew their weekend games. Chris Hill kicked a penalty for B-P in their 3-3 draw with Cutler Hammer Europa while Benny Lee scored a try for Perkins in their 4-4 draw with Northampton BBOB seconds.

50 YEARS AGO

