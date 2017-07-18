Micropub in running for national Cider Pub of the Year award

The duo behind Peterborough’s newest micropub are celebrating making the final of a national competition - despite only opening in February.

John Lawrence and Steve Williams decided to enter The Frothblowers, which specialises in real ales and real ciders from a former shop unit in Storrington Way, Werrington, for The Great British Pub Awards .

And earlier this month they learned they had made the final six in the Best Cider Pub category, despite missing out in the Best Newcomer category.

John said: “We had to submit all sorts of information on what we have been doing and our plans for the future, which was judged by a panel of industry experts. We thought after only four months in business we did not stand a chance but we were pleased, to say the least, that we got through to the final six.

“In all the categories there are a few from Cambridge made it through but none from around here. It is great for us, obviously, but it is really good news for Peterborough.”

John, the “cider monkey” to Steve’s “beer master” said they were really pleased with the way the real ales had gone, but ciders was way beyond their wildest expectations.

They have already held a festival with 45 ciders, have a takeover from a Welsh company planned and will feature a number of local producers in August.

Next up though is a two-hour visit from a judge prior to the awards ceremony at The Hilton in London in September.