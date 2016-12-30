LOOKING BACK: An historic day for Peterborough shoppers and traders

Today’s main picture is an historic one as it was taken on the last day Peterborough market traded on Market Place as it was then known.

It was September 28, 1963 and brought to an end centuries of trading in that central location. Days later the Gates Memorial (right of the Guildhall) which was a monument to the city’s first mayor, Henry Pearson Gates, was taken down and eventually relocated in Bishop’s Road Gardens.

Do you remember Robertson's cycles in Lower Bridge Street

The council asked the public for a new name for Market Place. A woman from Stamford suggested Cathedral Square and it was subsequently adopted.

Does anyone know who that woman was?

The picture on the left and the two on the right are of the same location and show how times change.

The location is Lower Bridge Street (formerly Narrow Street). The pictures were taken in 1959, 1962 and 1988. Robertson’s cycle shop was located there later replaced by The Gown Shop and the Camping And Outdoor Centre. The 1988 picture also shows the new Magistrates’ Court building.

By 1962 The Gown Shop had replaced the bike shop