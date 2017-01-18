Historic mill would make stunning ‘destination dining’ restaurant

A stunning grade II listed converted mill with its own boat house is being offered to restaurateurs as a perfect location for destination dining.

Warmington Mill, which forms a part of the Elton Estate, was until recently home to AGA Peterborough and stylish home-decor outlet Fired Earth.

It is accessed via a private road owned by the Elton Estate, directly from the A605 Warmington Bypass.

A spokesman for Elton Estate described the setting as a “perfect location” for destination restaurant, out of town retail or headquarters away from high-rent city centres,

“The stunning rural location of the property as well as its central location means the building may lend itself to any number of uses by the next tenants.

“The tranquil setting would be suited equally to a restaurant, destination retail outlet or office space.

“ The double height areas and numerous window spaces allow the Mill to be filled with natural light with the views to both the front and the back of the building looking out across the River Nene.

“If you are looking to provide your customers with a peaceful location to view your products, create an inspirational, insightful, creative work space for your office or develop a restaurant offering in unique surroundings, Warmington Mill is your perfect solution.”

The Mill consists of three floors with the total floor area equating to 3,500 square foot.

The separate boat house floor space measures 700 square foot.

Viewing is strictly by arrangements made through the Elton Estate Office, Elton Hall, Elton, Peterborough, PE8 6SH. Telephone 01832 280223.