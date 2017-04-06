Great food, great beer.... it kind of works!

Never a man to rest on his laurels, Nick Rutta has just started popping up at city centre independent pub The Ostrich.

Nick, who you will find Monday to Saturday at his Embe2Go Afro-Caribbean food outlet at the City Market, has been serving up his take on soul food at the North Street venue for the past couple of weeks.

Nick Rutta at The Ostrich

“I like to keep the menu fresh, but for the last couple of weekends it has been burgers and jambalaya on Friday and Saturday evenings, with jerk chicken pizza on Sunday afternoons,” said Nick, who has been plying his trade as a chef in the city for more than a decade.

“It is early days, and I am looking forward to the summer months, but so far it has gone down really well.”

Nick pulled the plug on his Embe restaurant in Burghley Road in 2015 and for the last year or so has been part of the street food scene at the market, serving the likes of jerk chicken, curried goat or mutton with rice or in wraps.

Simon Benton, Ostrich owner, described the venture as “two independent traders coming together.

“I had been looking at doing a food offering without turning the place into a gastropub,” said Simon, who took over 16 months ago. “I didn’t want to ruin it as a a drinking pub and this kind of works. It attracts two demographics - people who like good food and people who like good beer.”

Find out more about Nick at www.facebook.com/Roseembe.