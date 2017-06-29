Get 40 free meal vouchers to use at Peterborough’s revamped McDonald’s

Peterborough’s McDonald’s restaurant at Boongate is getting ready to reopen after a refurbishment lasting six weeks - and to celebrate we have a great prize for four lucky readers.

The revamp represents the biggest investment in the history of the restaurant and is designed to help to improve the customer experience - introducing new technology to customers when it reopens on July 12. And the modernised store will create an extra 30 jobs.

McDonalds. Boongate offer

For the opening day a number of staff will be dressed as cartoon characters to help keep the young visitors entertained.

Up for grabs for Peterborough Telegraph readers are a first prize of 40 free meal vouchers at the Boongate restaurant.

Second prize is 20 free meals vouchers, third prize is 15 free meals vouchers and fourth prize is 10 free meals vouchers.

The winners of the prizes will take part in the grand opening and get to have a look around ... maybe even making their own burger!

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what date is opening day for the new restaurant? A: July 15; B: July 16; or C July 12.

Send you answer by email to 346newstart@gmail.com before the closing date of Tuesday, July 4