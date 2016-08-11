Come Dine With Me seeks Peterborough dinner hosts for new series

Can you whip up a quality three course meal and provide great entertainment for four strangers? If so, you can show off your hosting skills in the near series of Come Dine With Me.

Producers of the Channel 4 show are looking for people from Peterborough and the surrounding areas to take part in five days of filming at the end of August and start of September.

And if you are the star host then you could even be walking away with £1,000.

To take part, call 02071573764 or email molly.elmes@itv.com as soon as possible, leaving your name, address, age and contact details.

The shoot dates are August 29 to September 2.