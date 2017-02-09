Ba Shoh goes on ... with multi-cuisine menu and cocktails

When it opened in November 2015, Ba Shoh was heralded as a bright new star on the Indian cuisine scene in Peterborough.

A huge and costly refurbishment of the former Imperial Bento restaurant on Broadway, saw the dawn of a new era - a high-end a la carte menu to match the stunning venue.

Interiors of Ba Shoh restaurant at Broadway EMN-151028-180702009

But 15 months on, a new management team behind the venture have accepted the market for Indian food is not as big as they hoped.

And on Tuesday, it will be relaunched as a multi-cuisine restaurant and cocktail bar - adding Chinese, Thai and Mexican to the current Indian offering.

And, while that all sounds a little like the Jimmy Spices way of doing things on New Road, a spokesman insisted the a la carte buffet will make it very attractive to diners - alongside the prices.

Lunch every day will be four courses for £7.99, while dinner will be £9.99.

“We have come to the conclusionthat there is not the market for Indian restaurants in Peterborough that we anticipated so we are moving in a different direction,” said a spokesman.

“We have also listened to customers who remember the building when it was Imperial Bento and have asked about Chinese and Thai food

“We will continue to offer Indian food but we have added to that cuisine which we believe Peterborough diners will enjoy, and at prices everyone can afford.

“And, of course, although it is a buffet style menu and there will be plenty of choice, it will be a la carte, so everything will be cooked to order.”

To that end the new team has recruited the head chef who made Peterborough’s Mai Thai restaurant an a la carte buffet success story when it opened in 2012.