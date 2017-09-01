A nice ‘plaice’ for a family lunch!

I’ve long been a fan of The Beehive, that little oasis on the Rivergate side of Bourges Boulevard.

It has served me well; some very enjoyable dinners, a beer after work, quick lunch on a Friday, not to mention very special occasions - Donna’s birthday, and our wedding day meal.

Posh Fish and Chips at The Beehive

But, this summer has seen something of a revolution for the venue billed as “more than a pub, not just a restaurant” since it opened in 2010. For a start it has become a pub and a restaurant - Posh Fish and Chips at The Beehive - with a takeaway chip shop to boot.

Internal changes have seen the creation of a more traditional pub-pool table, televisions and pub quizzes. You walk through the pub to get to the physically cordoned off fish and chips restaurant. It is far less formal than its previous incarnation, but table service remains.

We were shown straight to our table and the distinctive decor apart, the first thing I noticed was the air con which was quite a relief.

Then the menu: we were there for Sunday lunch, but as the name suggests there isn’t a roast potato or Yorkshire pudding in sight.

The Beehive special - crispy king prawns - remains on the starters menu - with the likes of black pudding fritters and chutney, which on another day....

But I was there for the haddock and chips (£11), having enjoyed a takeaway a few days earlier. It came in good time - it is all cooked to order - and was everything I hoped for. The chips were crisp without being crunchy, and soft inside; the batter a beautiful golden colour, lovely flavour and crunchy crisp; the fish white as snow, flaky and very tasty. The youngest girls had a similar experience with theirs (£7).

Across the table, Donna was served up a treat from the specials board (which occasionally includes lobster) - tempura mackerel (£12).

There were two tasty fillets nicely coated in a light crisp batter with spring onion and wasabi dressing, which worked very well. It came with a large, colourful and vibrant salad - great chunks of tomato and cucumber and lashings of dressing.

And finally from the non-fish mains, oldest daughter Rhia had a very cheesey and tasty gruyere and spinach arancini - with a tasty, crisp breadcrumb coating (£12) - which came with sweet potato fries.

All very filling and only the little ones managed dessert - ice cream (£1.50).

So, very enjoyable food and service which was unfussy, but friendly and efficient. The separation from the pub is essential, I think, but the constant in and out of the swinging doors with drinkers using the garden while we were eating - including one carrying a bike! - was a bit annoying !

Brad Barnes dines at the Posh Fish and Chips restaurant at The Beehive, Albert Place, Peterborough, tel 01733 310600 wwwposhfishandchips.co.uk

Brad’s rating; 8