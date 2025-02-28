World-leading exhibition of Doctor Who and its monsters coming to Peterborough this summer!

The Adventures In Space And Time will showcase a stunning collection of Doctor Who monsters and other props as seen on the long-running TV show.

Tickets have now gone on sale for an exciting one-of-a-kind exhibition is coming to Peterborough Museum in May!

As Doctor Who reaches its 20th anniversary since its return to television in 2005, the Adventures In Time And Space has been put together to give visitors a look at a special look at an overwhelming number of spaceships, ray guns, costumes, props and even a full scale replica of the TARDIS itself.

For over sixty years, the adventures through time and space of the Doctor have captivated generations of audience, but as the Tardis moves from planet to planet, it's the monsters that people always remember... but how were they made, how did the costumes work and what made them so iconic? All will be revealed in the exhibition.

Look at the most famous ones of all. In 2013, the Daleks were named by The Guardian as being a true legacy of British Pop Art, and as emblematic a part of England in the 1960's as Carnaby Street, The Magic Roundabout, Twiggy and maybe even The Beatles.

Eagle-eyed residents will have noticed street art depicting Daleks appearing across the city in recent weeks and a Dalek was even present at the switching on of the city’s Christmas lights in November. All of this was in anticipation of the new never before seen exhibition, which will appear at the museum for a number of months and will evolve throughout its time in the city.

Visitors who grab their tickets will gain access to one of the largest displays of restored and surviving props, costumes, spaceship models, masks, weapons produced by students from Anglia Ruskin University.

The TARDIS console replica will not be displayed from the first opening on May 3. The date of unveiling is yet to be confirmed but the exhibition will evolve through out its stay at the museum, which will last until November.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults, £3 for under 16s and under 5s are free. Tickets are available at https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/dalek.

Sarah Wilson, Heritage Manager at Peterborough Museum, said: “'In a way, the Daleks formed part of the cultural identity for the era they were created in, and the fact that they are recognised by people who might not even have seen Doctor Who shows the level of their impact, but they weren't the only ones.

"All of the Doctor Who monsters deserve recognition, perfectly illustrating what the fight against tight budgets, using ingenuity over resources can achieve.

"The Daleks are just scraping the surface of decades of ingenious designs. Adventures In Time And Space presents a gallery of remarkable technical wizardry in all its glory.'

Tom Dexter, part of Film Peterborough, added: “'You have to remember that a vast percentage of monster costumes were only made to last for the duration of filming. As soon as one story was completed, the Production Team were already working two ahead, and the conveyor belt of monsters was relentless. It's amazing anything has survived!'

Part restoration and part recreation, Adventures In Time And Space will present Silurians, Sea Devils, Sontarans, Ice Warriors, Cybermen and so many more as close to their original screen appearances as possible.

Led by the exhibition's curator, Derek Handley, a team of technicians and experts have worked for close to a year to bring this amazing collection together, and in some cases, back to life.

With support exhibitions from legendary artist Jeff Cummins, whose Doctor Who book cover art is highly collectable, and a study of the photographic work of the late Don Smith, supported by the Radio Times and whose work featured on countless covers for the magazine, there will also be numerous surprises along the way, with one in particular that no one thought would ever be possible!

Opening on May 3, 2025, Adventures In Space And Time at Peterborough Museum has literally travelled the galaxy to reach this point.