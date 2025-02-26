The Dalek invasion of Peterborough!

Beware!

A Dalek invasion of Peterborough has begun.

Eagle-eyed residents will have noticed Dalek graffiti popping up all over the city. From Central Library, the old TK Maxx building, Town Bridge to Lincoln Road, the inhabitants of Skaro have been massing in number.

The invasion first begun in November and a Dalek was even on stage during Peterborough’s Christmas lights switch-on!

Ever since then, the numbers have been growing and there are now over 120 Daleks in and around the city centre with no signs of extermination!

What could their purpose for returning to earth possibly be?

The Peterborough Telegraph has been assured it is big and that all is about to be revealed soon…