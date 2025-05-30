Water way to have fun - at Rutland Water's Aqua Park

The ever-popular Aqua Park Rutland Water is back again for thrill-seekers over the summer season.

The park is operated by one of the UK’s biggest inflatable water park operators, Aqua Park Group, has more than 20 new inflatables in its thrill seeker zone to provide exhilarating fun for up to 150 thrill-seekers at a time.

These include the popular Tornado Tower, The Mammoth and Flip or Flop, at the Rutland Water Sports Centre at Whitwell Creek on the North Shore of Rutland Water.

Connor James, founder of Aqua Park Rutland Water, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome back people this summer to Rutland Water. We’ve got an entirely new section of over 20 new obstacles that features new and unseen challenges, including a kicker slide that will launch visitors into the air - so we know it’ll provide amazing fun for guests.

“With household budgets likely to still be limited this year, we’ve once again launched the Aqua Park Season Pass, which covers entry to our three UK water park locations.

“It means people can book up to twice a week for the whole summer giving families an easy and cost-effective way to keep the kids active throughout the summer.”

All visitors to Aqua Park Rutland will be provided buoyancy aids, but must be aged six and over, 1.2m tall and able to swim 25 metres unaided to take part.

Tickets for the park can be booked online at https://aquaparkgroup.co.uk/rutland/ and start from £18pp for a one-hour session.

It’s recommended that a wetsuit is worn, although they can be hired for £6 when reserved in advance during the booking process.