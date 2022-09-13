Take part in Sustainable Fashion Week in Peterborough
Peterborough arts organisation Metal is supporting Sustainable Fashion Week, from Thursday until September 22, hosting a week-long series of activities around sustainable fashion, to learn more, have discussions and build new skills to proactively move towards a more sustainable future.
In partnership with the radical publishing house Pluto Press and a network of Reading Rooms around the UK, the activities are part of a wider program ‘An anti-capitalist fashion week’ happening across the UK, that are showcasing alternatives which are not profit-driven or climate damaging during London Fashion Week. Drawing inspiration from Tansy E. Hoskins’ book ‘The Anti-Capitalist Book of Fashion’, the wider program seeks to uncover the roots of extractivism in the fashion industry and to celebrate the organisations shaping alternatives and building a different future.
Events in Peterborough include;
Create your own style – be your own fashion designer: Bring a garment and your transformative ideas and learn the basics of how to mend and give your loved (or less loved) garments a makeover, Thursday 10.30am – 12.30pm at Paston Farm Community Centre; Friday, 9.30 – 11.30am at PARCA (Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Centre); Sepotember 22, 11am – 1pm at Gladstone Connect (Allama Iqbal Centre).
Make and Mend Cafe at Metal Chauffeurs Cottage : An experienced textile artist will be present to help advise, from fixing items to demonstrating how to use a sewing machine on Friday hosted by Linda Genever, 11am - 4pm;Sunday hosted by BeeCrafty, 11am – 4pm
Revive and customise your clothing workshop : A workshop with artist Sa’adaih Khan and Victoria Kelly-Gobuiwang, in reimagining your clothing, revive and customise your clothes to give them a new lease of life! The artists will share a range of techniques throughout the day, including stencilling, fabric painting and embroidery. Bring along an item of clothing that could do with some TLC on Saturday, 11am – 3pm at Metal Chauffeurs Cottage.
SWISH Clothes Swap: a big clothes swap, where people can exchange their no longer wanted used clothing for others! Bring a small number of items that you’re happy to exchange. The clothes you bring will be laid out along with everyone else’s, everyone gets a chance to look around and try on items. Then the swapping starts! It’s on Sunday at Metal Chauffeurs Cottage 1 – 3pm.
Left Book Club – The Anti-Capitalist Book Of Fashion : Metal will be running a reading group discussing ‘The Anti-Capitalist Book of Fashion’. The reading group is part of The Left Book Club and is free to attend and open to all on Tuesday at Metal Chauffeurs Cottage, 6 – 8pm.
Natural Dye Workshop : Join artist Amanda Rigby to learn some basic natural dyeing techniques. During the workshop participants will trial out, experiment and play with a different processes as well as creating your own unique, one-of-a- kind item to take home on September 22 at Metal Chauffeurs Cottage, 1 – 4pm
•To see the full program go to www.metalculture.com/projects/sustainable-fashion-week/.