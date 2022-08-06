Take a walk though history - at Peterborough Cathedral

The Cloister walls in Peterborough Cathedral Precincts

Starting with the early beginnings of the Benedictine Abbey, visitors will learn about the day-to-day domestic life of Peterborough’s monks, discovering fascinating details such as the Lavatorium, an elaborate fountain where monks would have washed before dinner, and the well in which, according to local folklore, the heart of Wulfhad son of King Wulfere of Mercia is buried.

They will hear how some of the monks spent their days creating illuminated manuscripts in the Abbey’s scriptorium, meticulously copying out Peterborough’s version of The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle.

The tour will also look at the exterior of Laurel Court in the Cloisters, used as a Girl’s School between 1870 and 1928. Its most famous pupil was Edith Cavell, the celebrated nurse who was executed during the First World War.

As well as appreciating the stunning architecture, visitors will also experience the beautiful green space around the Cathedral.

The tour takes place at 11am on selected Thursdays and Saturdays during August, as well as on August Bank Holiday Monday and lasts around 90 minutes.