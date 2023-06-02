Unofficial Galaxies - a scene from the exhibition

Unofficial Galaxies, one of the largest Star Wars fan private collections in the world, is heading to Peterborough Cathedral this summer.

Among the most exciting exhibits within the 121 piece collection are a full-size Landspeeder purchased from London’s Elstree Studios, and the desk and chair of young Anakin Skywalker from the 1999 film The Phantom Menace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on display will be an array of original production items, and costumes for characters such as Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and many more. Much prized Star Wars toys dating from 1977 to 1999 will also be on show.

Unofficial Galaxies - A life-size Landspeeder from Elstree Studios, home of the origianl trilogy

Most Popular

The exhibition is rarely seen in the UK so it is hoped that families who have enjoyed the series across the generations, and Star Wars fans from a wide area, will take the opportunity to come and see it from mid-July until August 29 . Visiting in costume will be positively encouraged!

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We are very excited to be bringing this extraordinary collection to Peterborough. I was at University when the first Star Wars movie was released in the 1970s and the unfolding story proved a compelling narrative for me, my children and for many millions of people around the world in the years that followed. I'm sure this exhibition will draw many people to see it, some of whom will discover our beautiful Cathedral and city for the first time.

‘Role of higher power’

“Like many of the exhibitions we have held in the Cathedral in recent years, Unofficial Galaxies will not only delight and entertain. It also has the potential to open the door to bigger conversations, in this case about the age-old struggle between good and evil and the role of a ‘higher power’.

Unofficial Galaxies - The original Anakin Skywalker desk from The Phantom Menace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These are themes at the heart of the Christian story and we will certainly be exploring those connections whilst the exhibition is here.”

The nave of the Cathedral remains open for worship and visiting.

Tickets for the exhibition are now on sale – with adults costing £10, child/student £6 a family ticket £30 while carers go free.

Income from ticket sales will help to support the running costs of the Cathedral.